Bednar was charged with the blown save Saturday against the Orioles after allowing one run on two hits in the ninth inning. He struck out one batter.

Bednar struck out the first batter he faced but then allowed back-to-back singles and uncorked a wild pitch to put the tying run at third base. Cedric Mullins tied the game on a fielder's choice. While it wasn't a disastrous outing, and the Pirates would go on to win the game in extras, it was Bednar's second blown save already this season and there are some lingering questions about his health after the right-hander battled a lat injury in spring training. Aroldis Chapman has been pitching the eighth and is still throwing in the upper 90s, so he's presumably next in line behind Bednar for closing duties.