Bednar gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 25th save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Mets.

The right-hander appears to be returning to form after getting tagged for five runs over three appearances earlier in August. Bedner's numbers on the season remain exceptional, and through 49.2 innings he sports a 1.99 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 60:15 K:BB while converting 25 of 28 save chances.