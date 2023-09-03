Bednar tossed a scoreless inning to earn a save against St. Louis on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

Bednar came on in the ninth frame with the Pirates up one run and gave up a leadoff single to Tommy Edman before hitting Jordan Walker with a pitch. The All-Star closer then saw the tying and winning runs move into scoring position on a Masyn Winn sacrifice but was able to notch a huge strikeout of Lars Nootbaar before getting Paul Goldschmidt to ground out to end the game. Bednar has collected three saves over the past four days, allowing just an unearned run and two hits over three innings during that span. He's tied for sixth in the majors with 31 saves on the season.