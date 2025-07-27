Bednar earned the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Diamondbacks, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Bednar was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth and needed just 13 pitches to convert his 16th straight save. In addition to his flawless saves streak, the 30-year-old has now gone 22 straight appearances without allowing an earned run. He owns a 2.19 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 51:10 K:BB across 37 innings this season and continues to boost his trade value ahead of next week's deadline.