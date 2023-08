Bednar allowed a hit in a scoreless inning during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against Cincinnati. He struck out two and earned a save.

Bednar gave up five runs over his previous three appearances but finally snapped out of the rut Sunday. He needed just 12 pitches to close out the 4-2 victory. Bednar has now converted 24 of his 27 save chances this season while registering a 2.03 ERA and a 59:15 K:BB through 48.2 frames.