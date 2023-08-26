Bednar worked around a solo home run in one inning to pick up the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Cubs. He struck out one.

After being blanked for eight innings, Ian Happ led off the ninth with a home run to cut the lead to one, but Bednar then closed the door to pick up his 28th save. The home run was only the second allowed by Bednar all season. Additionally, he had allowed only six total earned runs through July but has now allowed seven in 11.1 August innings. Despite the recent struggles, Bednar has seven saves this month and continues to be the undisputed closing option in Pittsburgh.