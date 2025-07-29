Bednar earned a save against the Giants on Monday, allowing one run on three hits over one inning.

Bednar inherited a two-run lead when he entered in the ninth frame and just barely managed to hold on for the save. San Francisco put three of the first four batters on base against the closer, but Bednar got Mike Yastrzemski to pop out and Patrick Bailey to ground out to end the contest with just one run on his ledger. That was the first earned run the right-hander has allowed over his past 23 outings -- a dominant stretch in which he racked up 12 saves and posted a 29:5 K:BB across 22.1 innings. Bednar did throw 32 pitches Monday and has appeared three times in the past four days, so it wouldn't be surprising if he's deemed unavailable for Tuesday's contest.