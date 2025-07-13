Bednar earned the save Sunday against the Twins, allowing one hit and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning to preserve the 2-1 victory.

Called on to protect a one-run lead, Bednar calmly closed the door with a pair of strikeouts to make it 18 consecutive appearances without an earned run, a dominant stretch during which the 30-year-old has collected 23 strikeouts and allowed just 12 baserunners. After a rough 2024 and start to 2025, the right-hander has been extremely reliable for Pittsburg when called upon, converting all 13 save attempts and closing in on two months without an earned run. Rightfully so, Bednar has remained locked in as Pittsburgh's main ninth-inning option and will look to continue shutting things down post All-Star break.