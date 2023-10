Bednar picked up the save in Sunday's 3-0 victory over the Marlins, striking out two over a perfect inning.

It was a fitting way for Bednar to wrap up the campaign, striking out his final two batters to close out a 3-0 Pirates' victory. Since Aug. 30, the 28-year-old Bednar pitched to a 1.35 ERA over 13.1 innings while converting 16 straight save chances. He'll end the year with 39 saves, tied for second most in the majors, with a 2.00 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 80 strikeouts over 67.1 innings.