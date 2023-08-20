Bednar allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk across 1.1 innings to earn the save Saturday against the Twins.

Bednar entered the game in the eighth inning with a one-run lead and got Christian Vazquez to ground out to end the frame. The Pirates added some insurance in the top of the ninth frame, and Bednar needed it after allowing the first three batters to reach base and a run to score in the final inning. He escaped the jam to tally his 26th save of the season, though Bednar has allowed at least one earned run in four of his last six appearances.