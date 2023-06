Bednar picked up the save Sunday against the Mets, recording a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

After allowing two runs in mop-up work Friday, Bednar returned to form Sunday to close out the Pirates' 2-1 win. The two runs allowed in his last outing were the first Bednar had surrendered since May 22. The 28-year-old right-hander is now 14-for-15 in save chances with a stellar 1.78 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and an impeccable 31:1 K:BB through 25.1 innings. He's gone 20.1 innings since issuing a walk.