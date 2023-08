Bednar picked up the save Tuesday against the Tigers, striking out two in a clean ninth inning.

While there was some talk Bednar could be moved at the trade deadline, the 28-year-old Pittsburgh native remained with the Pirates. Bednar hasn't blown a save since April 11 -- he's now 22-for-23 in save opportunities with a 1.24 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 56:13 K:BB across 43.2 innings this season.