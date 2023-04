Bednar picked up the save in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Reds, striking out a pair in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bednar worked around a two-out Wil Myers single to earn his eighth save on the season and his fourth in Pittsburgh's last six games. Bednar moves past Jordan Romano to claim sole possession of the MLB lead in saves. Bednar has allowed just one run in 11 innings this season, good for a 0.82 ERA. He's 2-0 with 14:1 K:BB.