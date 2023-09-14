Bednar picked up the save Wednesday against the Nationals. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over an inning.

It certainly wasn't Bednar's cleanest outing -- he was charged with a run after allowing the first three batters to reach safely in the ninth, though he'd ultimately strike out CJ Abrams before coaxing a flyout from Lane Thomas to strand the bases loaded and seal a 7-6 victory. Bednar's now allowed just two earned runs in his last 10 outings (10 innings) while converting 11 straight save opportunities. He's up to 34 saves on the year, tied for fourth most in the majors, with a 1.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 69:18 K:BB through 61 innings this season.