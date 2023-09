Bednar picked up the save Thursday against the Nationals, pitching a perfect inning while not recording any strikeouts.

Bednar needed just 10 pitches to get through the top of the Nationals' lineup and secure his 35th save of the season. The 28-year-old reliever has now converted his last 12 save opportunities and is still yet to allow an earned run in September. It was also the fourth time this month in which he didn't allow any hits or walks in an appearance.