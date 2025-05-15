Bednar threw a scoreless eighth inning without allowing a baserunner and striking out two Wednesday against the Mets.

Bednar was tasked with protecting a four-run lead in the eighth inning, and he needed only 12 pitches to do so. Bednar has allowed only three earned runs across 11.2 innings with an 18:1 K:BB since being recalled April 19. However, he's pitched in the eighth inning and behind Dennis Santana regularly since Santana returned from bereavement leave May 4.