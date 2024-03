Bednar (lat) didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one across a scoreless inning Saturday against Miami.

Bednar was unavailable to pitch on Opening Day in a save situation due to ongoing recovery from a lat injury. However, he entered Saturday's game in the ninth inning with a six-run lead. Though it wasn't a save situation, Bednar had no issues recording the final three outs of the game and should be available as Pittsburgh's closer moving forward.