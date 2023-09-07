Bednar picked up the save Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing one hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning. He did not walk a batter.

Bednar gave up a leadoff single to Andruw Monasterio in the top of the ninth but was able to retire the next three batters to nail down his 33rd save of the season. The right-hander has now converted each of his last save opportunities and has not allowed a run through five September appearances. He also has not walked a batter since Aug. 19 against the Twins (spanning eight appearances).