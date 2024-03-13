Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Bednar (lat) will throw off a mound in the coming days, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bednar has progressed to 120 feet with his flat-ground throwing and is almost ready to get back on the mound as he works his way back from right lat tightness. He doesn't have much time to get ready for Opening Day, but working in his favor is the fact that as a one-inning reliever, he requires a shorter ramp-up period than others. If Bednar needs time on the injured list to begin the season, Aroldis Chapman would fill in as the Pirates' closer.