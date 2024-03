Bednar (lat) is currently shut down from throwing but hopes to be back soon, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Bednar is dealing with some tightness in his right lat but seems optimistic he won't need a long-term absence. Injury optimism from players should be taken with a grain of salt, of course, and those that have already rostered Bednar in fantasy leagues might want to consider a late-round handcuff of Aroldis Chapman just in case.