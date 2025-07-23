Bednar gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 15th save of the season in an 8-5 win over the Tigers.

The veteran closer extended his streak without giving up an earned run to 21 appearances and 20.1 innings, a streak that dates back to May 24 and in which he's converted all 11 of his save chances while producing a 0.74 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB to go along with his pristine 0.00 ERA. Bednar seems increasingly likely to be on the move at the trade deadline, and his current form will only increase the return the Pirates can get for him from a contender in need of high-leverage reinforcements.