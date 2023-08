Bednar allowed a hit and struck out one over one scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Royals.

Bednar has converted six saves over his last seven outings, though he's given up two runs over 7.1 innings in that span. The right-hander looks to be past his shakiness from earlier in August to return to high-end form in the ninth inning. For the year, he's maintained a 2.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 63:16 K:BB with 29 saves in 32 chances over 55 innings.