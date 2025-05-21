Bednar gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning without recording a strikeout or a walk to pick up his fourth save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Reds.

After getting tagged for two runs in two-thirds of an inning Monday in a non-save situation, manager Don Kelly turned right back to Bednar, and the 30-year-old right-hander responded by converting his first save chance in May. Dennis Santana worked the eighth inning and faced the bottom of the order, so even though Bednar has been the less effective pitcher of late between the two of them -- he has a 4.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 12:0 K:BB in seven innings this month versus Santana's 2.57 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB in seven IP -- he may be viewed as the better option in highest-leverage spots by his new skipper.