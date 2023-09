Bednar picked up the save in Friday's 7-5 victory over the Reds. He allowed zero hits and two walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Bednar is now up to 37 saves on the year, which is tied for the NL lead and trails only Emmanuel Clase (42) on the overall MLB leaderboard. The 28-year-old right-hander has delivered a terrific 2.08 ERA with 75 strikeouts across 65 total innings of work this season for the Pirates.