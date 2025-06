Bednar earned the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Astros, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bednar has now turned in five straight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five in that span. After a shaky start to the year, the 30-year-old Bednar has lowered his ERA to 4.12 with a 1.32 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB across 19.2 innings while logging seven saves.