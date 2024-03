Manager Derek Shelton said Sunday that Bednar (lat) played catch for the second straight day and that everything felt good, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Bednar was shut down from throwing activities March 4 after feeling tightness in his lats, but the right-hander appears to be on the right track in his rehab. If Bednar is forced to miss time to start the season, Aroldis Chapman figures to fill the closer role while the former progresses through his recovery.