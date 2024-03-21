Bednar (lat) will make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday against the Blue Jays, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Bednar first developed some right lat tightness in early March but has been progressing nicely since then. The closer has said previously that he was optimistic about ramping up in time for Opening Day, and his return to game action certainly helps his case.
