Bednar pitched a perfect ninth to pick up the save against the Reds in Monday's 4-1 win.

After serving up homers in each of his last two appearances, it was nice to see Bednar get back on track with a clean ninth. Bednar got off to a disastrous start this season, but he's turned it around with a 1.88 ERA over his last 19.1 innings. Despite the 5.34 ERA for the season, Bednar remains one of the better late-inning options, as his 15 saves are tied for eighth most in the majors.