Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Bednar (back) should be ready to begin a throwing program later this week or early next week, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Bednar was recently cleared to begin plyometric work, and if his back continues to respond well over the next couple of days, he should be ready to start playing catch. He'll then gradually ramp up the intensity and distance of his throwing before eventually graduating to bullpen sessions and then live batting practice. As a reliever, Bednar won't require an extensive buildup program, but Pittsburgh's closer is still probably at least a week away from making his return from the 15-day injured list.