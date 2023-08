Bednar picked up the save Tuesday against the Cardinals. He allowed one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

After allowing six runs in his previous 6.1 innings, Bednar blanked the Cardinals in the ninth inning Tuesday, improving to 27-for-30 in save chances this season. Despite some shakiness of late, Bednar still has a pristine 2.08 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP and 61:16 K:BB across 52 innings this season.