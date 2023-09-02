Bednar tossed one inning, allowing an unearned run on his way to a save in Friday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

Bednar was called upon to protect a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the 10th, retiring all three batters he faced, though the inherited runner on second base came around to score after a couple sacrifice flies. The save was the right-hander's 30th of the season and he has now converted seven straight save chances since suffering a blown save Aug. 8 versus Atlanta. Since the miscue, Bednar has posted a 2.16 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with six punchouts over 8.1 innings in eight appearances out of Pittsburgh's bullpen.