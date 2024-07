Bednar (oblique) threw 21 pitches in a live batting practice Saturday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Bednar utilized all three of his pitches in Saturday's session as he faced live batters for the first time in his rehab program. It's another positive step for the 29-year-old as he works his way back from a left oblique strain. Bednar appeared in 34 games before landing on the injured list June 23, earning 16 saves with a 5.17 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB across 31.1 innings.