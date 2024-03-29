Bednar was unavailable to pitch Thursday against the Marlins due to ongoing rehab from a lat injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bednar was sidelined for much of spring training with a lat issue, though he managed to make his Grapefruit League debut March 21 while making an additional appearance on March 24. He hasn't been placed on the injured list, so presumably, Pittsburgh expects him to be ready to retake the mound quickly.