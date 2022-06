The Pirates placed Peters (undisclosed) on the 15-day injured list Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The team hasn't provided details about the nature of Peters' injury, but since the transaction is retroactive to June 3, he'll be eligible to rejoin the Pirates on June 18. Over 16 appearances (four starts) covering 25.2 innings this season, Peters has picked up four wins and three holds while logging a 3.86 ERA and 1.17 WHIP.