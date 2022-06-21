Park will start at second base and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Park will make his third consecutive start at the keystone and looks to have overtaken Diego Castillo and Yu Chang as the primary option at the position while Tucupita Marcano (illness) is on the COVID-19-related injured list and while Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) are on the IL. Any of the three inactive players could be ready to go within a week, but until then, Park should play regularly versus right-handers. He's gone 3-for-11 with a home run and three RBI in six games since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis last week.