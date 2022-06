The Pirates plan to call up Park from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Park was in the Pirates' Opening Day lineup but was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis before the end of April, returning for just one day in late May. He went 3-for-14 with seven strikeouts during his brief time on the active roster and his merely above-average 109 wRC+ in 35 games for Indianapolis hardly suggests he's about to break out at the highest level.