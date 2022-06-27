Park will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Nationals.

Park remains in the starting nine for the seventh time in the last nine games, but his opportunities to play on a near-everyday basis should come to an end soon. Josh VanMeter (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, and though he'll be starting at first base in place of a resting Michael Chavis in his return to the lineup, VanMeter is projected to see most of his work at second base moving forward. Like VanMeter, Tucupita Marcano (illness) is another lefty-hitting option at the keystone, and he should be on track for a return from the COVID-19-related IL by the end of the week. Park, who also bats from the left side, thus will become somewhat redundant at second base, and the Pirates don't appear to have an opening elsewhere around the diamond or in the outfield for the 26-year-old to play regularly.