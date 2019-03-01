Shuck went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Shuck belted his first homer of the spring, a two-run shot that went sailing over the right-field fence in the second inning. He's 2-for-9 with two runs scored, a home run and two RBI so far as a non-roster invitee. Shuck should have a chance to crack the big-league roster if he stays strong throughout camp.

