Pittsburgh activated Choi (Achilles) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Choi is finally recovered from the left Achilles strain that has kept him out since mid-April, just in time to serve as a DH option for the Pirates as Andrew McCutchen (elbow) heads to the 10-day IL. Choi went 10-for-31 (.323) with three homers and nine RBI on his nine-game minor league rehab assignment between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis.