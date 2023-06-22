Choi (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Thursday.
Thursday will be Choi's first taste of game action since landing on the injured list April 15 with a left Achilles strain. The Pirates haven't indicated how long they plan on keeping Choi in the minors, but a return before the end of June could be possible.
