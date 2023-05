Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Choi (Achilles) has resumed light baseball activities, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Choi is about four weeks into an estimated eight-week recovery timetable until he's cleared to take part in full baseball activities, but he's able to do a little light hitting and throwing now. He may not be ready for game action until late June or early July while he works his way back form a left Achilles injury.