Choi (Achilles) fielded grounders from his knees Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Choi is easing back into baseball activities five weeks after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left Achilles strain. He was eventually transferred to the 60-day IL and probably won't be ready to return to the Pirates' active roster until late June or early July.
