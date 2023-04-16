Pirates vice president of baseball operations said Sunday that Choi (Achilles) is likely to require more than a 10-day stint on the injured list, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The 31-year-old will be eligible to be activated April 25, but his absence is likely to extend into May. Choi suffered the Achilles strain during spring training and played through the issue during the first couple weeks of the season, but the Pirates opted to place him on the shelf after a 4-for-32 start to the campaign.