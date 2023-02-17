Choi (elbow) lost his arbitration hearing against the Pirates and will make $4.65 million in 2023, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Choi had filed at $5.4 million, but the arbiter has ruled in favor of the team. Acquired from the Rays in November, Choi posted a .729 OPS with 11 home runs over 113 games last season. He had minor elbow surgery shortly after the trade but is expected to be fine for Opening Day. Choi is slated to see the lion's share of playing time at first base for the Pirates this season.