Choi (elbow) will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth against the Yankees on Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The 31-year-old will be making his first start of the spring and his Pirates debut after undergoing surgery in November to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow. Choi was traded in the offseason after slashing .233/.341/.388 with 11 homers in 113 games with the Rays last season. Health permitting, he should start against most right-handed pitchers to begin 2023.