Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Scratched with sore ankle
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Choi was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals with left posterior ankle discomfort.
Connor Joe replaces Choi in the lineup at first base. It's unclear if Choi will require additional time to get his ankle right.
