Choi was acquired by the Pirates from the Rays on Thursday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jack Hartman.

Choi had a .233/.341/.388 slash line with 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games for Tampa Bay in 2022, and the team opted to move on as he enters his final year of arbitration eligibility. The 31-year-old should enter spring training as Pittsburgh's primary option at first base.