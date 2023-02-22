The Pirates announced Wednesday that Choi will be on a modified program for spring training while he ramps up from the surgery he underwent in November to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Though Choi has experienced no unexpected setbacks in his recovery from the elbow procedure, the Pirates seem content to slowly integrate him into drills to ensure he's in optimal health by the time Opening Day arrives. Because of his elbow surgery, however, the Korea Baseball Organization chose to remove Choi from its 30-man roster for the World Baseball Classic earlier this month, despite the 31-year-old expressing confidence that he was healthy enough to play. Choi should still be able to get in plenty of at-bats during the Pirates' Grapefruit League schedule, though he may not be ready to make his spring debut during the first week of games.