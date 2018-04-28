Musgrove (shoulder) will join High-A Bradenton for a rehab assignment Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Musgrove has yet to make his Pirates debut while battling a shoulder injury. He'll start out by throwing just three innings and is expected to make four starts while ramping up to a full starter's workload. Assuming each start comes on four days' rest, he'd be lined up to start for the Pirates on May 22 in Cincinnati.

