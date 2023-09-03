Palacios hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat in a 7-6 win against St. Louis on Saturday.

Palacios was held out of the starting lineup with left-hander Drew Rom starting for the Cardinals, but he was called upon to pinch hit in the ninth against righty Drew VerHagen. That move turned out to be a wise one, as Palacios drilled a two-run, 420-foot shot to right-center field to give Pittsburgh a 7-6 lead. Palacios had never put up big power numbers prior to this season -- he topped out at nine long balls over 389 plate appearances between the minors and majors last year -- but he's shown some surprising pop in 2023, going deep eight times in 20 games at Triple-A Indianapolis and seven times over 68 contests in the majors.